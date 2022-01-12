Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
$1 Million NY Lottery Powerball Ticket Sold At Gas Station In Region

Zak Failla
7 Days Gas and Food Mart on Pelham Road in New Rochelle
7 Days Gas and Food Mart on Pelham Road in New Rochelle Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A winning New York Lottery ticket was sold to one lucky customer in Westchester who purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million at an area gas station.

The latest Powerball draw on Monday, Jan. 10 had a $27 million jackpot, but a second prize ticket was sold to a customer in New Rochelle who reportedly purchased it at the 7 Days Gas and Food Mart on Pelham Road.

On Monday, the winning numbers on the drawing were 14-17-18-21-27 with a Powerball of 9. The Power Play was a 2X. The odds of winning second prize is 1 in 11,688,053.52, according to the New York Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot will now rise to $38 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

New York Lottery was reporting multiple fourth-place winners, who claimed a $100 prize for matching four numbers, and fifth-place winners who also won $100 for matching three numbers and the Powerball.

Winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of 1 to 69. The red Power Ball is then drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

