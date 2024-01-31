Lifelong Hudson Valley Resident Dies At Age 47

Jamie Brian Paterson of Hyde Park, a lifelong Dutchess County resident, lived in of Hyde Park and was born in Poughkeepsie to Daniel M. Paterson and Linda J. (Steele) Paterson.

Paterson graduated from FDR High School in Hyde Park in 1994 and then from Dutchess Community College. He was a longtime employee of Southern Westchester BOCES in Rye Brook where he worked in their IT department as a systems engineer, according to his obituary.

When he was not working, his obituary said Paterson enjoyed camping, bowling, and spending time with his family.

He ran the Juniors Bowling League at Spins Bowl in Poughkeepsie and helped coach his nephew's T-ball team this past spring.

Besides his mother Linda, Paterson is survived by his brother Carey Paterson, his girlfriend Kelly Stewart, his sister Jodie Wilson,d and her husband Brian.

Paterson is also survived by his beloved nephew, Ethan Paterson who was his best buddy, his obituary said,

He was predeceased by his father Daniel.

In keeping with Paterson's wishes there will be no services. Cremation will take place at the convenience of the family. Instead of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to The American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692 or www.heart.org or the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park or at www.dcspca.org.

