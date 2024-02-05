'Life-Threatening' Allergy Prompts Recall Of Wegmans Hummus In 8 States

A producer for Wegmans, Summer Fresh Salads Inc. of Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada has recalled Wegmans Harissa Hummus Topped With Harissa, according to the FDA.

The recall was prompted due to undeclared sesame in the produce. The company explained that people with sesame allergies "run the risk of [a] serious or life-threatening allergic reaction[s] if they consume [this] product."

Notably, "No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem," the company said.

The recalled hummus was sold in select Wegmans stores in DC, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia between January 29 and February 2, 2024.

The product came in a 10.5 ounce (298 g), clear plastic package with top, side, and bottom labels marked with lot # 240239 and lot # 240309 with an expiration date of 03/19/2024 and 03/26/2024 stamped on the side label.

Anyone who purchased the hummus can return it to the Wegmans where they bought it for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Weekends from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., the release concludes.

