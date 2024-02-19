Fair 38°

Latest Update: New Winter Storm Taking Aim At Northeast To Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain

A stretch of dry days will be followed by a new winter storm that will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the Northeast.

Current forecast models have the new winter storm bringing a mix of rain, sleet, and snow to the Northeast overnight Thursday evening, Feb. 22 into Friday, Feb. 23.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Temperatures should stay just above the freezing mark during that time in much of the region, except farthest north, where snow is forecast in upstate New York and Northern New New England.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
The days leading up to the storm's arrival will be dry and seasonable, according to the National Weather Service.

Look for sunny skies on Tuesday, Feb. 20 with a high temperature in the mid- to upper 30s, and wind-chill values about 10 degrees colder.

It won't be as cold on Wednesday, Feb. 21, with the high temperature around 40 degrees and sunny skies.

Thursday will be partly sunny during the day with a high temperature managing to reach the low 40s farthest south.

Clouds will increase Thursday night in advance of the storm on Friday.

Current projections have the storm moving from west to east into the region between 11 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the track, timing, strength, and range in temperatures.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

