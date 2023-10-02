Latest Update: 21-Year-Old Gets More Charges For ATV Attack In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Yorktown resident Kyle Frankild, age 21, was processed on the additional charges relating to the ATV attack after surrendering himself to the town's police department on Thursday, Sept. 28, Yorktown Police announced.

These charges include:

Leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a felony;

Third-degree criminal mischief, a felony;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

Frankild was previously charged with first-degree assault following the alleged attack, authorities said.

According to the department, on the day of the incident, Sunday, Aug. 27, around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a baseball field at 2406 Hunterbrook Rd. after Yorktown resident Ed Moffett was struck by an ATV and rendered unconscious.

Authorities found Moffett with a severe leg injury in addition to wounds on his head and chest and rushed him to Westchester Medical Center. He was later treated for two broken ribs, a traumatic brain injury, and a double compound fracture in his leg.

The day after the incident, Frankild was arrested for intentionally running Moffett down with his ATV, police said.

Frankild's additional charges were a result of continued investigation into the alleged attack, which also determined that the ATV had been stolen from Suffolk County, according to authorities.

After he was processed on the additional charges, Frankild was released on his own recognizance. He will appear in the Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Following the alleged attack, nearly $20,000 was raised for Moffett through a GoFundMe fundraiser page. He is now undergoing an intense rehabilitation process.

