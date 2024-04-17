Large Hudson Valley Fire Destroys Several Townhomes, Leaves Residents Homeless

The incident occurred in Orange County shortly after 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, in Chester at the Whispering Hills Complex.

Chester Fire Chief Tom Marchiano told Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions that when firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting through the roof of one of the buildings in the center of the complex.

Marchiano told Lieb the building was completely destroyed when the roof eventually caved in.

An investigation found that the fire likely started in a garage of Unit 1421 and spread to the units above, Lieb said. The chief told Lieb that investigators are investigating whether a car in the garage sparked the blaze.

Lieb said the fire affected six units, and residents from each unit could not return home, with some escaping in their bare feet.

Residents were transported to a local senior center where the Red Cross was on hand to help with finding temporary housing.

Nearly 75 firefighters got the two-alarm blaze under control within a half-hour.

Lieb said no one was injured, and an investigation is underway.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.