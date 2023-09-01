Lane Closures Suspended Across NY For Holiday Weekend

From 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, all temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects across New York State will be suspended, the governor announced on Friday, Sept. 1.

The decision is meant to ease travel congestion over Labor Day Weekend, Hochul said.

“From our scenic trails to our world-class state parks, New York is home to some of the best places to celebrate Labor Day weekend,” she said.

“We want to make sure that travelers get to their destinations safely and with minimal interruptions.”

Some work, mainly emergency repairs, will continue behind permanent concrete barriers.

The suspension aligns with New York State's Drivers First Initiative, which aims to minimize traffic delays and congestion to prioritize the convenience of drivers.

Additionally, the governor reminded motorists of the state's Move Over Law, which requires travelers to slow down and move over for law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks, and construction or maintenance vehicles.

