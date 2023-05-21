Lane Closure: I-84 In Hudson Valley To Be Affected

Beginning on Sunday, May 21, one lane of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound in Putnam County from Exit 58 (Ludingtonville Road) in Kent to the Connecticut state line will close, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closure will last from Sunday, May 21 through Thursday, May 25 as well as Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The lane closure is to accommodate roadway striping, officials said.

