Hudson Valley Man Charged With Burglary Of Business

Dutchess County resident Konrad Gumper, age 46, of LaGrange, was arrested early Thursday, June 7, in connection with a burglary at Vale Fox Distillery on Noxon Road in LaGrange.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office deputies located Gumper on the premises when he fled on foot, and an area search was conducted.

A short time later, Gumper was located close to the scene and taken into custody.

"At this time, Mr. Gumper is accused of forcing entry into the business and doing extensive damage," Watterson said.

He has been charged with felony burglary and criminal mischief and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on a $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

The arrest comes from the combined efforts of the Sheriff’s Office’s Patrol Bureau, Detective Bureau, K-9 Unit, and Unmanned Aerial Support Unit (drones).

The investigation is continuing, and more charges are possible later.

