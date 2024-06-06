Mostly Cloudy 72°

Krispy Kreme To Offer Free Treats For National Doughnut Day: Here's When

The national doughnut chain is offering up its beloved desserts for free for one day only.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Sophie Grieser
Calling all doughnut lovers!

On Friday, June 7 – otherwise known as National Doughnut Day — Krispy Kreme will be giving out a free “favorite” doughnut to every customer while supplies last.

The promotion excludes limited-time-only doughnuts (such as the Dolly Parton-themed “Dolly Dazzler” and the “Banana Puddin’ Pie” flavors), but all the other favorites will be available, including glazed, frosted, filled, and cake donuts.

Additionally, the eatery is offering a $2 original glazed doughnut dozen with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts.

“It’s a sweet day all around,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer.

“We can’t wait to thank everyone for their love of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.”

The “Your Favorite Free” campaign will run only on Friday, June 7 at participating Krispy Kreme. To view the menu and find a store near you, click here. 

