'Jury Of Our Peers Act' Allowing Convicted Felons To Serve On Juries Passes NY Legislature

The New York State Assembly on Friday, June 7, passed the “Jury of Our Peers Act,” which would allow those convicted of felonies to serve on New York juries once they are released from prison or have otherwise satisfied all of their sentencing requirements.

Advocates say the move will help rectify an underrepresentation of minorities on juries.

“Black New Yorkers have been systematically denied the right to serve on juries as they are disproportionately criminalized by discriminatory policing and prosecution,” said Megan French-Marcelin, senior director of New York State policy at the non-profit Legal Action Center.

“Legal Action Center thanks the bill sponsors who championed this important legislation to expand our jury pools and in turn, ensure a fairer, more just criminal legal system for all and calls on the governor to promptly sign the bill into law."

French-Marcelin said the organization will press state lawmakers in the next session to permit those on probation or parole, or who have unpaid sentence-related fees, to also serve on juries “to ensure all New Yorkers in our communities can participate in this essential service to democracy."

The “Jury of Our Peers Act” was sponsored by Democratic Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry and Sen. Cordell Cleare. It now heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk for approval.

