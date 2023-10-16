John Stamos Appearing In North Jersey

John Stamos will be appearing at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. to sign copies of his new memoir "If You Would Have Told Me."

In "If You Would Have Told Me", Stamos chronicles his rise to fame and becoming a teen idol on "General Hospital" to his runs on "Full House," "ER" and playing with the Beach Boys and starring on Broadway, according to a synopsis.

Stamos also talks about his struggles, including battling depression and going through a divorce, according to a synopsis.

