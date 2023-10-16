Overcast 50°

SHARE

John Stamos Appearing In North Jersey

Have mercy! Uncle Jesse is coming to Bergen County.

John Stamos
John Stamos Photo Credit: iDominick/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

John Stamos will be appearing at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. to sign copies of his new memoir "If You Would Have Told Me." 

In "If You Would Have Told Me", Stamos chronicles his rise to fame and becoming a teen idol on "General Hospital" to his runs on "Full House," "ER" and playing with the Beach Boys and starring on Broadway, according to a synopsis. 

Stamos also talks about his struggles, including battling depression and going through a divorce, according to a synopsis. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE