John Mellencamp’s Sold-Out NY Show Canceled

The 71-year-old singer-songwriter’s sold-out show at Albany’s Palace Theatre on Tuesday, June 13, has been canceled, the venue announced on Facebook Monday, June 12. No reason was given for the move.

Those with tickets were informed that refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

The same message was shared on Mellencamp’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Mellencamp embarked on his “Live and In Person Tour” on Feb. 5 in Bloomington, Indiana. The tour is scheduled to end on Saturday, June 24 in South Bend, Indiana.

The cancellation comes months after Mellencamp postponed two shows in Milwaukee, Wisconsin due to an illness in April 2023.

As of Monday evening, his upcoming shows in Syracuse and Buffalo on Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15, respectively, were still scheduled to go on.

Falling under the heartland rock genre, Mellencamp was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018.

Among his biggest hits are the 80’s songs “Jack & Diane,” “Hurts So Good,” “Small Town,” and “Cherry Bomb.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.