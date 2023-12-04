Hudson Valley's Own Jimmy Fallon Helps B-Day Boy Celebrate At Restaurant: 'Such A Nice Guy'

The Tonight Show host and former Saturday Night Live star was spotted at Sweet Mandarin – located in Glen Cove at 18 Cottage Row – on Saturday night, Dec. 2.

“We saw Jimmy Fallon at Sweet Mandarin tonight having dinner with his family,” reads a post shared to the Glen Cove Neighbors Facebook group. “Such a nice guy.”

Always a man of the people, the 49-year-old Fallon even took time to stop by the table of a boy celebrating his birthday.

“He came over to the family eating next to us to wish the birthday boy happy birthday and even took pictures with the family and friends,” the diner said.

Fallon is no stranger to the Glen Cove restaurant scene; in January he was spotted at the Glen Cove Diner on Glen Street, where he snapped a picture with employees.

Opened in January 2016, Sweet Mandarin features a sushi bar, Japanese hibachi tables, and traditional Chinese cuisine.

Among its most popular dishes, according to Yelp, are the Beef Bento Box, Spyder Maki Roll, and Sesame Chicken.

The eatery has garnered several positive reviews online, including from one North Massapequa man who gave it a try after driving by several times.

“Started off with some hot sake and a spicy crispy salmon roll. Sushi was fresh and enjoyable,” Steve R. said on Yelp.

“I had the Mongolian beef, which was excellent. Had a really nice spicy kick to it. We shared the fried pork dumplings, which were outstanding.”

Robert C., of Glen Head, praised the restaurant as having “great ambiance.”

“The chefs give an amazing show and make you feel like he’s known you for years,” he said on Yelp.

Fallon, age 49, grew up in the Hudson Valley, in the Ulster County village of Saugerties, and graduated from the College of Saint Rose in Albany.

Sweet Mandarin is open daily. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.