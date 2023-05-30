Fair 54°

Jet Ski Passenger Killed, Driver Critical After Crash On Hudson River

A passenger on a jet ski was killed and the driver critically injured following a crash with another watercraft on the Hudson River over Memorial Day weekend.

Kathy Reakes
The crash took place in Orange County around 2:50 p.m., Saturday, May 27 in the city of Newburgh.

A preliminary investigation revealed that New Jersey resident Jorge Arribasplata, age 48, of Saddle Brook in Bergen County, was operating a 2018 Yamaha jet ski with a passenger, and David Torres, age 49, of Lodi, also in Bergen County, was driving a 2017 Yamaha jet ski, also with a passenger of his own, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Both were traveling north on the Hudson River when they collided with each other.

Torres, and his passenger, later identified as Charles Sanchez, age 48, of Belleville, in Essex County, New Jersey, were thrown into the river, Nevel said.

Local boaters at the marina immediately offered aid and helped to get everyone involved out of the river. 

Sanchez was transported to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and pronounced dead, Nevel said.

Torres is listed in critical condition at St. Luke's.

"It was confirmed that neither the operators nor their passengers had consumed alcohol," Nevel said.

The investigation is ongoig

