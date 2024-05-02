'Connected By Evil': Unsolved Murders Of Teens Found In NY Focus Of New Podcast

On a recent episode of his true crime podcast, APB Cold Case, retired Costa Mesa, California police chief Mark Spawn discussed the murders of 18-year-old Jennifer Hammond and 19-year-old Christina White.

The women disappeared in August 2003 and June 2005, respectively, and were last seen near mobile home parks in the Saratoga County town of Milton.

According to New York State Police, Hammond, a native of Littleton, Colorado, was last seen being dropped off at the Creek and Pines Trailer Park to sell magazines. Her skull was found by hunters six years later, in October 2009, in a wooded area off Lake Desolation Road in Greenfield.

White’s skeletal remains were found nearly a year after she disappeared, on Daketown Road in Greenfield. She had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, according to police.

Autopsies concluded that both women had died as a result of homicides.

On his podcast, Spawn interviewed Saratoga County Undersheriff Jeffrey Brown, who said the investigation into Hammond’s death was complicated by the fact that the magazine sales company delayed reporting her disappearance by more than two months.

“We did canvass the park, we attempted to determine if she did knock on any doors,” Brown told Spawn, adding that police did not find anyone who recalled seeing a magazine solicitor or anyone matching Hammond’s description.

White left her Milton residence at the Stockade Mobile Home Park on Rock City Road to go for a walk on June 30, 2005. Relatives weren’t particularly concerned when she failed to return as she had stayed away for periods of time in the past, Spawn said.

Her mother finally called the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on July 3, one day before White’s 20th birthday, to report her daughter missing. In March 2006, a man hunting crows stumbled upon the woman’s remains in Greenfield, nearly eight miles from her home.

Brown would not say whether White was sexually assaulted, but noted that her cell phone, wallet, and a knife that she always carried were notably not found near her remains.

He said the cases are likely connected as both victims were around the same age, had similar petite builds, and were both found in wooded areas of Greenfield along the same roadway.

“I think the general consensus is that we believe that they're related…” he told Spawn, adding that deputies have looked at “a lot” of different people over the years but still have no prime suspect.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at 518-885-6761.

Click here to listen to the full APB Cold Case podcast episode, "Connected By Evil."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.