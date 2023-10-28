It's Snow Joke: These Areas Could See Some White Stuff As Coldest Air Of Season Arrives

Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal Saturday, Oct. 28, and highs could approach record levels in a few locations, according to the National Weather Service.

The second half of the week will mark the start of a significant drop in temperatures beginning on Sunday, Oct. 29, and continuing into next week.

"There will be a monumental shift in how the air feels in the Northeast, following unseasonable warmth for late October," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

A string of dry days is now expected to end on Sunday, Oct. 29, with showers likely, mainly after noontime. If that happens, it will mark eight straight weekends in which there has been precipitation on at least one weekend day,

Sunday's high temperature will be in the mid-50s, the National Weather Service says.

Monday, Oct. 30 will be cloudy with more showers likely and a high temperature in the upper 50s.

The outlook for Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31 calls for brisk conditions with the high temperature struggling to hit the 50-degree mark under partly sunny skies.

The chance for snowfall will come overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, Nov. 1 as the coldest air of the season arrives, with temperatures dropping to around the 30-degree mark in some spots.

During that time frame, areas in light blue in the first image above from AccuWeather.com could see snow showers while areas in royal blue could see snowfall.

It's too early to predict possible snowfall totals from the system.

