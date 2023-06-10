Fair 64°

SHARE

Improved Air Quality, Warmer Temps, Stray Showers On Tap For Weekend

A departing upper-level low-pressure system will usher in a trend toward warmer weather this weekend with isolated to scattered showers both days, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday, June 10 will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature in the mid-70s. There is a slight chance of afternoon showers.
Saturday, June 10 will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature in the mid-70s. There is a slight chance of afternoon showers. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Saturday, June 10 will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature in the upper-70s. Air quality will continue to improve after days of smoky skies from Canadian wildfires. There is a slight chance of afternoon showers.

The outlook for Sunday, June 11 calls for mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions, with a high in the mid-80s. There will once again be a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.

Off-and-on showers will continue overnight into Monday morning, June 12.

Showers will become likely Monday afternoon and evening. The high temperature will be in the mid-70s. 

Thunderstorms will be possible in the middle of the afternoon into the early evening.

Tuesday, June 13 will be partly sunny with more showers possible and a high temperature again in the mid-70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE