ID Released For Woman Killed In 2-Vehicle I-87 Crash In Area

The crash happened at around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, July 27 in Orange County on I-87 in the town of Cornwall, between Exit 17 (Newburgh) and Exit 16 (Harriman) and involved a passenger car and motorcycle.

On Saturday morning, July 29, New York State Police announced that a preliminary investigation has determined that the driver of a 2017 Chevy Malibu, a 41-year-old of from the Orange County hamlet of Highland Mills, was traveling northbound in the left lane when he collided with a motorcycle while crossing into the right lane.

The driver of the 2005 Harley Davidson, New York City resident Nidia Nieves, age 54, of Ridgewood, Queens, was traveling in the right lane and became ejected from her motorcycle, state police said.

Nieves suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

