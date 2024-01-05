Fair 28°

ID Released For Man Found Dead In Drainage Ditch In Hudson Valley

Police have identified a man whose body was found in a drainage ditch in the Hudson Valley.

The area where the body was found. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Orange County resident Sukhwinder Singh, age 36, of Pine Island, was found at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26 partially submerged in the ditch in the Town of Warwick on County Route 1 (Pine Island Turnpike) near Little Brooklyn Road.

An investigation determined that Singh fell into the drainage ditch at some point in the evening of Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, said Town of Warwick Police Chief John Rader.

Police believe he became stuck in the mud, Rader added.

During the investigation, detectives said there were no signs of trauma that would have indicated the man was struck by a vehicle.

"The incident appears to be accidental, however, the final cause of death is pending the toxicology results from the autopsy," said Rader.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warwick Police Detective Unit at 845-986-5000.

