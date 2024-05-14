ID Released For 21-Year-Old Driver In Merritt Parkway Crash That Killed 4

Massachusetts resident Alexander Dennis, age 21, of the town of Wayland in Middlesex County, was positively identified on Tuesday, May 14, by the state Medical Examiner's Office as the driver of a 2016 Honda CRV the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway (Route 15) in Fairfield County around 1:45 a.m., Thursday, May 9, in Stratford.

State Police said the Honda was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it hit a 2010 Chrysler Country Touring van head-on.

Both vehicles burst into flames, making it hard to identify Dennis.

In addition to Dennis, killed in the crash were two family members from Fairfield County and a driver of the van, including:

Steven Rowland, age 65, of Easton

Thomas Lucian Vitale, age 80, of Easton

Olga Vitale, age 81, of Easton

Dennis, a member of the Class of 2025 at the university, was traveling home after completing his junior year, the University said.

“Fairfield University was notified by the family of one of our beloved students, Alexander Dennis ’25, that he died early yesterday morning in a tragic car accident," said Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jennifer Anderson. "As our University community mourns, we hold the Dennis family, friends, and all of those impacted in our prayers during this difficult time."

Anderson said the University would gather as a community to celebrate Dennis' life when students return to campus in the fall.

State police said the crash is still under investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Troop G at 203-696-2500.

