Iconic All-News Radio Station Wcbs 880 Will Sign Off Permanently

Audacy, the parent company of WCBS NewsRadio 880, just announced that the station will end its run as an all-news station later this month.

Audacy also operates another New York City-based all-news station, 1010 WINS.

Audacy will keep 880 in its stable of stations, and it will become ESPN New York beginning Monday, Aug. 26. The WCBS call letters will be retired and are to be replaced by WHSQ, pending FCC approval.

Known for its "Traffic and Weather Together on the 8s" tagline, WCBS debuted in August 1967.

“New York has always been proudly unique in supporting two all-news radio brands, but the news business has gone through significant changes," Chris Oliviero, the president of the New York market at Audacy, said in a statement.

"WCBS 880 has been one of the most respected radio stations in history, with a legacy cemented by the hundreds of world-class journalists, on and off the air, who willed it into existence over the decades."

WCBS 880 will broadcast a live commemorative special, “WCBS 880 News: The People, the Moments, and the Events that Shaped our Lives,” on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

