Hurricane Lee Set To Batter Northeast Coast With Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain: Here's Timing

The timing for Lee's effects is from Friday night, Sept. 15 into Saturday evening, Sept. 16.

Tropical storm warnings and other advisories extend up the East Coast from Long Island to easternmost Maine.

The newest computer models show Lee's eye is expected to pass over land from western Nova Scotia to New Brunswick, with still a chance of it being in Maine on Sunday, Sept. 17.

It's now a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for all of coastal Long Island, lasting until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Peak wind gusts through Saturday night are now expected to be a bit lower than originally predicted, with the most potent being around 60 miles per hour in Nantucket. The highest wind speeds in Connecticut should be around 35 mph, and around 40 mph on eastern Long Island.

The highest storm surge, of about 1 to 3 feet, is expected in eastern Massachusetts and eastern Maine.

The most rainfall, of about 5 inches, is expected in eastern Maine.

For a look at Hurricane Lee's projected track through 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, see the image above from the National Hurricane Center.

Expected storm surge from Lee in coastal New York, Connecticut, and eastern New England is shown in the second image above from AccuWeather.com.

Areas most at risk for power outages are shown in the third image above.

View the 2023 list of Atlantic storm names here.

For more info on Tropical Storm Lee from the National Hurricane Center, click here.

The hurricane season began on Thursday, June 1, and ends on Thursday, Nov 30.

