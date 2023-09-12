Hurricane Lee Expected To Strengthen, Take Northward Turn: Latest Projected Landfall Timing

As of around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, Lee is located about 560 miles south of Bermuda with 115 mile-per-hour winds. A Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, it's moving northwest at 7 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said.

It could briefly return to Category 4 strength Tuesday morning, Sept. 12 before returning to Category 3 or 2 status as it takes the northward turn while moving over the eastern Atlantic Coast and Bermuda on Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15.

Advisories for Bermuda may be issued later Tuesday as Lee moves closer to the island, the National Hurricane Center said.

It's expected to cause high surf, and dangerous rip current conditions from central Florida to Maine. Parts of eastern Massachusetts and Maine have been in Lee's forecast cone.

While landfall in New England is possible, the newest computer models show a more likely landfall in Nova Scotia, near Halifax, early Monday morning, Sept. 18. But landfall in Maine remains a possibility.

For a look at Hurricane Lee's projected path through Saturday night, Sept. 16, see the image above from the National Hurricane Center.

Lee had hit Category 5 status late Thursday night, Sept. 7 before its wind speeds lowered.

The hurricane season began on Thursday, June 1, and ends on Thursday, Nov 30.

