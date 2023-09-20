Hudson Valley's Own Emma Roberts Accused Of Transphobia On Set Of 'American Horror Story'

During an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, Sept.19, actress Angelica Ross, who is a transgender woman, accused Roberts of making transphobic comments in 2018, during filming of the show’s ninth season, “1984.”

According to Ross, Roberts jokingly told another actor, John Carroll Lynch, that Ross was “being mean” to her, to which Lynch replied, “Okay ladies, that’s enough, let’s get back to work.”

That’s when Roberts, according to Ross, replied with “Don’t you mean lady?” before covering her mouth and walking away.

The remark left Ross stunned and angered.

“My blood is boiling. Boiling,” she said, adding that she didn’t report the incident because someone else on set was reprimanded for reporting similar misconduct by Roberts.

“So, when I saw that happening, I’m just like, I’m done,” Ross said.

Afterward, the two stars refrained from speaking to one another outside of their required scenes together.

“(Roberts) said to me she could feel the energy coming off me,” Ross said. “She was like, ‘Are you okay? You haven’t been talking.’”

She went on to accuse Roberts of “playing mind games” with other cast members on set throughout filming.

Neither Roberts nor “American Horror Story” creators Ryan Murphy or Brad Falchuk have publicly responded to the allegations.

Ross, age 42, began her acting career in 2016 with the web series “Her Story,” about transgender women in Los Angeles. The series earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Her big break came in 2018, when she was cast as Candy in the drama series “Pose” before later joining the cast of “American Horror Story” as psychologist Donna.

Roberts, age 32, was born in the Hudson Valley in Dutchess County, in the village of Rhinebeck.

The niece of actress Julia Roberts, she has starred in countless movies and TV shows, including “Scream 4,” “We’re the Millers,” and “Scream Queens.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.