Hudson Valley Woman Uses Stolen Construction Vehicle To Ram Patrol Cruisers, Cops Say

The incident began on Thursday, May 13 around 12:30 a.m., when North Castle Police reported that a stolen skid steer with a forklift attachment was refusing to stop and had entered Harrison in the area of Park Lane, according to Harrison PD.

The driver of the skid steer then rammed into a North Castle and Harrison patrol vehicle, causing extensive damage to both.

As the rampage continued, Harrison Officer Marco Bisceglia, who had prior experience operating heavy machinery with the Harrison Department of Public Works, commandeered a loader from the nearby Harrison DPW yard.

Bisceglia then drove the loader and used it to disable the skid steer in the area of Lake Street and Interstate 684, pushing it off the road.

At this point, officers were able to take the driver and an underage male passenger into custody.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Dutchess County resident Kristin Hufnagel of Fishkill, was charged with the following:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Criminal mischief;

Reckless endangerment;

Endangering the welfare of a child;

Reckless driving;

Multiple traffic violations.

Hufnagel also faces charges from the Department of Environmental Protection and the North Castle PD.

Harrison Chief John Vasta recognized Bisceglia for his actions, which were essential to stopping the skid steer.

He also noted that both the skid steer and loader suffered no damage. Neither the officers nor suspects involved in the incident were injured.

