Hudson Valley Woman Sentenced For Death Of Area Man While Driving High On Marijuana

Dutchess County resident Camay Pryce, age 35, of Poughkeepsie, was sentenced for vehicular manslaughter on Thursday, March 21 to serve 2 1/3 to 7 years in state prison.

According to Sinead McLoughlin of the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office, Erin T. Clancy, age 50, of Stanford, was killed around 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Pleasant Valley.

Troopers responded to Route 44 near Brown Road for a report of a head-on collision. Initial investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Murano, driven by Pryce, was traveling eastbound when she passed two vehicles and struck a westbound 2015 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Clancy, state police said.

At the time of the crash there was cannabis in her blood, the DA's Office said.

“This case serves as a stark example of the dangerous consequences of impaired driving," said Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi. "Erin Clancy’s life was tragically cut short because the defendant decided to get behind the wheel of her car with alarmingly high levels of cannabis in her blood.”

