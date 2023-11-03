Woman Rescued After 25-Foot Fall Down Embankment In Hudson Valley

The incident took place in Orange County around 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2 in Port Jervis near the Mid-Delaware Bridge and the Delaware River.

Port Jervis Police officers responded to the area of Pike Street and Water Street near the bridge for a 911 report of a woman calling for help, the department said.

Officers located the 37-year-old Port Jervis woman who had fallen down a steep embankment.

After making their way to the woman, officers found the woman had significant injuries to her leg from the fall, the Port Jervis Police said.

After bundling the woman in a carrier, police and fire were able to transport her awaiting EMS to West End Beach by boat.

The injured woman was then airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

Port Jervis Police were assisted by the Port Jervis Fire Department, Port Jervis EMS, and the Westfall Fire Department.

The woman's condition was not immediately available on Friday, Nov. 3.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

