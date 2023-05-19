Hudson Valley Woman Charged With Using Ex-Boyfriend's Credit Card, Bank Account

Orange County resident Kelly Kopp, age 34, of Middletown, was arrested on Thursday, May 18, and charged with:

Grand larceny

Identity theft

Petit larceny

An investigation revealed that during the months of April and May, Kopp used the credit card, and bank account of an ex-boyfriend to make unauthorized purchases in the amount of $711.00, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Monroe Court on Monday, May 22.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.