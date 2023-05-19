Fair 69°

Hudson Valley Woman Charged With Using Ex-Boyfriend's Credit Card, Bank Account

A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with allegedly using her ex-boyfriend's credit card and bank account to make $700 in purchases.

Kathy Reakes
Orange County resident Kelly Kopp, age 34, of Middletown, was arrested on Thursday, May 18, and charged with:

  • Grand larceny
  • Identity theft
  • Petit larceny

An investigation revealed that during the months of April and May, Kopp used the credit card, and bank account of an ex-boyfriend to make unauthorized purchases in the amount of $711.00, said Trooper Steven Nevel. 

She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Monroe Court on Monday, May 22.

