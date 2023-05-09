Sister Of Michigan Governor Enters Race For Congress In District Representing Rockland

Katonah resident and Democrat Liz Gereghty, the sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, announced her intention to run for New York's 17th District seat on Tuesday, May 5 on both social media and in a video campaign ad released online.

The 17th District, which includes all or parts of Rockland, Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess counties, is currently represented by Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who upset five-time incumbent Democratic Sean Patrick Maloney in November 2022.

In her announcement video, Gereghty cited rising costs in the Hudson Valley and threats to women's rights as the impetus for her decision to run.

"I'm ready to do the hard work to make the Hudson Valley more affordable for families, help small businesses thrive, and fight for women's reproductive rights," she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

A member of the Katonah-Lewisboro School Board, Gereghty also began a small business called Pop Katonah in 2016, a retail store that catered to teens and young adults and closed in August 2019.

She has also worked as an independent new media consultant for Help Desk LLC, and a Director of New Media for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

In her announcement, Gereghty said that she is ready to take on the challenge of winning the seat, noting that Democrats only lost it by less than 2,000 votes in 2022.

"I’m ready to do the hard work and flip this seat," she wrote on Twitter.

