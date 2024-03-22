Hudson Valley Restaurant License Suspended For Selling To Underage Drinkers, Authorities Say

Ulster County's P&G Restaurant at 91 Main St., in New Paltz license was suspended on Thursday, March 31 by the State Liquor Authority (SLA) following a visit on Friday, March 15.

During the visit, investigators from the SLA, New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, and the Ulster County Sheriff's Office conducted a compliance inspection following numerous complaints of underage drinking.

According to the SLA, it is alleged an estimated 120 of some 200 patrons inside the restaurant/bar were under the age of 21, with 63 providing statements acknowledging they were underage and purchased and consumed alcohol at the location.

In addition, the Sheriff's Office also issued 14 tickets to minors for possessing fraudulent identification and four bartenders were arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors, the SLA said.

Other charges included employing unlicensed security guards, record-keeping insufficiencies, and the sale of Jell-O shots, which is prohibited by the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control Law.

“Cracking down on underage sales of alcohol is a priority for the SLA, and we will not hesitate to take decisive action when called for to protect public health, safety, and welfare,” said SLA Chair Lily Fan. "Licensees need to take basic steps to ensure their patrons are of legal age, including training employees, checking every ID, and obtaining high-tech scanners to spot fakes.”

The restaurant's owner is entitled to a prompt hearing to have its license restored.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.