Hudson Valley Resident Bill Clinton Stops By Popular Pizzeria

Clinton and his security detail visited Papa Al's Pizza in Newtown to the delight of all, said Chef Dritan Hodza.

"He had a real smiley face and was nice to everyone, taking the time to talk and photos," Hodza said.

The group ordered a couple of slices of pizza and garlic knots. Hodza said that Clinton only had the garlic knots because he said he has to watch what he eats.

During the whirlwind visit which only lasted a couple of minutes, Hodza said Clinton asked him a lot of questions including how long they had been in business and if they were busy.

"He's a nice man," the chef added. "He can come back anytime."

Once the food was ready, the group jumped in the cars and left, but not before offering that famous smile again to all.

Clinton and his wife Hillary have been longtime Northern Westchester County residents, in the hamlet of Chappaqua, located about 40 miles southwest of Newtown.

