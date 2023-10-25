Hudson Valley Rep. Bowman Charged With Misdemeanor After Pulling Fire Alarm: Report

Bowman (NY-16), a Democrat, now faces a charge of falsely pulling a firearm in connection to an incident that happened on Saturday, Sept. 30, NBC News reported.

The 16th district is made up of the southern part of Westchester County, including the suburban cities of White Plains, Mount Vernon, Yonkers, New Rochelle, and Rye, and a small portion of the northern Bronx.

On the day of the incident, a fire alarm in the Cannon Office building was activated around noon while members of Congress were about to vote on a spending measure that would keep the US government open. The building was then evacuated and reopened when no threat was identified, prompting police to begin an investigation, according to the news outlet.

In a statement released after the incident on Sept. 30, Bowman claimed that he had mistakenly pulled the fire alarm while rushing to vote, thinking that it would open a door.

"I want to be very clear, this was not me, in any way, trying to delay any vote. It was the exact opposite -- I was trying urgently to get to a vote, which I ultimately did and joined my colleagues in a bipartisan effort to keep our government open," Bowman had said.

He added, "I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused."

Bowman is now ordered to appear in DC Superior Court on Thursday morning, Oct. 26, to report for his arraignment, NBC News reported.

Bowman has not yet released a statement regarding the criminal charge.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

