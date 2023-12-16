Hudson Valley Prostitution Ring Leaders Charged Following Yearlong Investigation

Orange County residents Carlos Perez-Hernandez, age 46, and Bertha Correales, age 73, both of Middletown, were arrested around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, following a no-knock warrants search.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers recovered ledgers detailing the schedule of prostitution activity, evidence of an accounting system for prostitution records, a large supply of contraceptives, and $3,089 in cash, said Lt. Jeffery Thoelen of the Middletown Police.

Perez-Hernandez and Correales were located in the residence, an illegal business location at 74 Genung St., Thoelen said.

Both were charged with promoting prostitution and permitting prostitution.

Thoelen said two other suspects were located inside the business including Nurys Ballena-Clavijo, age 44, and Keyla Casadiegos-Quintero, age 29, who were each charged with one count of prostitution.

"The City of Middletown has a zero-tolerance approach to prostitution and human trafficking activity, and our department continues to dedicate a substantial amount of time and resources to drive this illegal activity away from our community," Thoelen said.

Anyone with information regarding prostitution or human trafficking-related activity is encouraged to contact the Middletown Police Department at 845-343-3151 or via our anonymous narcotics tip line at 845-346-4009.

The department was assisted by the FBI-New York Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and staff from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

