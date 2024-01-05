Hudson Valley Pizza Joint The 'Go To' Spot For Locals

In Orange County, that spot for locals is Colandrea Pizza King on Route 211 E. in Middletown.

As Diane S. says on Yelp: "This is my go-to pizza restaurant in Middletown. Every Pizza, Every Slice is delicious! I order through the Slice App. Every pizza has been PERFECTION! Yeah, I've tried other restaurants and their toppings were stingy. Colandrea rocks!!!!"

Open since 1980, Colandrea is not a fancy place, but they know how to put out some pretty fancy meals from pizza and pasta to subs and even salads, the five-star reviews on Yelp show.

The menu is jammed-packed with choices of all kinds from calzones to seafood pastas and a huge selection and types of pies.

The reviews pretty much say it all: "Great stop for quick pizza while in the area. I incorrectly ordered Sicilian not knowing what it was (very thick crust) so my kids were thrilled when we came back a second time for the regular crust pizza. We enjoyed the meat lovers, pepperoni, and white pizza. Affordable and delicious," wrote Annette M.

The prices are moderate and the service is fast and friendly. Lots of salads and other options for non-pizza fans.

The restaurant is located at 360 Route 211 E., Middletown.

Delivery is available within a five-mile radius.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Order online here, or call 845-343-7275.

