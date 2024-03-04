Hudson Valley Native Paul Heyman To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Heyman's induction into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 was announced by the WWE on Monday, March 4.

A native of Scarsdale, Heyman, age 58, began his career in pro wrestling with World Championship Wrestling in the late 1980s under the ring name Paul E. Dangerously, managing Steve Austin, Arn Anderson, and Rick Rude.

He soon became well-known for his brash attitude and the oversized 1980s-era mobile phone that he was often seen using.

After being released by WCW in 1993, he then turned his attention toward leading the Eastern Championship Wrestling promotion, which he took from public access to national pay-per-view. The brand went on to become the third-largest wrestling company in the world until it shut down in 2001 as a result of financial problems.

Heyman then joined WWE as Jim Ross's broadcast partner and remains with the promotion to this day. Since 2020, he has served as Special Counsel to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

During his career, Heyman has managed six world champions, a world record: Big Show, Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Reigns.

In their announcement of Heyman's induction into the Hall of Fame, the WWE praised the immense impact he has made on wrestling.

"Heyman’s influence on sports-entertainment has become immeasurable, as his brash, in-your-face attitude has paved the way for multiple generations of managers and Superstars," the WWE wrote, continuing, "With a resume that is unmatched, Heyman now takes his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame."

He will be officially inducted on Friday, April 5.

