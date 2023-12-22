Hudson Valley Man Wins $5M In NY Lotto

Northern Westchester County resident William Ciringione, of of Yorktown Heights, won big when he claimed his scratch-off prize, lottery officials announced on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The massive $5 million prize, which he won on the Cash X100 scratch-off game, was sold at the 7-Eleven, located at 1949 Commerce St. in Yorktown Heights.

Ciringione took his prize as a lump sum, totaling $3,255,000 after the required withholdings.

Two top Cash X100 prizes are left as of publication. The New York State Lottery reminded players that they can check the status of any scratch-off game statewide by downloading the Game Report here.

Scratch-off games across New York generated a total of $4,406,338,198 in funds during the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

During the same time, schools in Westchester County received $154,983,517 in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

