Hudson Valley Man To Spend Years Behind Bars For Sexual Assault Of Child

Orange County resident Trevon Hudson, of Middletown, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday, Feb. 20, followed by 10 years post-release supervision.

According to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Hudson admitted in court that he engaged in oral sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.

Hoovler thanked the Orange County Child Abuse Investigation Unit for their investigation and the arrest of the defendant.

“This defendant’s admitted conduct represents unspeakable abuse of an innocent child,” said Hoovler. “I hope that the significant sentence imposed will provide a degree of closure to the victim and will ensure that this defendant is unable to harm others.”

