Hudson Valley Man Stabs Woman In Neck In Region, Police Say

The incident took place in Sullivan County in Eldred around 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 on Pine Ayre Drive.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, deputies responded after a woman called 911 after a man, identified as Orange County resident Luke Matthews, age 36, of Middletown, broke into the home.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed in the neck, Chaboty said.

Caaboty said deputies put out a description of a man who fled the location on foot, armed with a scalpel. The investigation at the scene revealed that the victim and suspect were previously involved in a relationship and got into an argument resulting in the man allegedly stabbing the female.

Sheriff’s deputies and state troopers swarmed the area in an attempt to locate the suspect. About an hour later, a state trooper located Matthews on Barker Road in Eldred, Chaboty said.

He was taken into custody and turned over to Sheriff’s detectives.

Matthews was charged with:

Felony assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Endangering the welfare of a minor.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 25.

