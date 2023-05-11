Hudson Valley Man Stabs Another With Steak Knife, State Police Say

The incident took place in Orange County around 11:45 a.m., on Wednesday, May 10 on High Street in Unionville.

According to Trooper Steve Nevel, troopers responded to a residence for a report of an assault with a knife. Upon arrival, they found a victim on the front lawn of the residence being treated by EMS for stab wounds to his head and face.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Jesse A. Frank, age 37, from the village of Unionville was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with the victim and stabbed him with a steak knife, Nevel said.

The victim was transported to Bon Secours Hospital and treated for minor injuries. He was later released.

Frank was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

He was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 cash or $90,000 bond.

