Hudson Valley Man Sexually Abuses 12-Year-Old, Police Say

Orange County resident Josh Horner, of Walden, was arrested Monday, Aug. 28, by New York State Police.

According to troopers, Child Protective Services were tipped off that Horner was sexually abusing a 12-year-old child. A follow-up investigation reportedly confirmed the abuse.

Walden is charged with felony and sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Following his arraignment, he was ordered held at the Orange County jail on $5,000 bail.

Horner is scheduled to appear back in court on Friday, Sept. 1.

New York State Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the agency at 845-344-5300.

