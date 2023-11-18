Overcast 55°

Hudson Valley Man Nabbed Using Fake ID, Police Say

A Hudson Valley was charged with criminal impersonation for allegedly using a fake identification and name when he was stopped by state police.

An Orange County man was arrested for allegedly providing a false ID to state police. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police and Canava/getty signature
Kathy Reakes
Orange County resident Umran Z. Haider, age 32, of Pine Bush, a hamlet of Crawford, was stopped in Essex County in the town of Malone driving a 2006 gray Toyota Sequoia.

New York State Police troopers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, as the troopers were interviewing Haider and reviewing the driver's license photo, they concluded the driver lied about who he was, state police said.

According to state police, Haider provided a false name due to his New York license being suspended.

Haider was arrested and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Malone Court for a later date.

