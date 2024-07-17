Hudson Valley Man Nabbed For String Of Burglaries, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Eric Mangano, age unknown, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested by the city of Poughkeepsie police on Tuesday, July 16.

According to Lt. Sean McCarthy of the Poughkeepsie Police, Mangano was the target of an investigation for a series of burglaries throughout the city.

Mangano has been charged with four counts of burglary, class D felonies.

He is currently in custody and awaiting arraignment.

The department is asking anyone with information about this or other incidents to call the Tip Line at 845-451-7577.

If you know of any other business that has been the victim of a recent burglary, please contact the police department at 845-451-4000.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

