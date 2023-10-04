Hudson Valley Man Indicted For Shooting Woman Sitting On Front Porch

Ulster County resident Corey Marshall, age 34, of Kingston, was indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury on Tuesday, Oct. 3 for the felonies of attempted murder, assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Ulster County District Attorney, the indictment stems from a shooting that took place in the Town of Esopus on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Marshall allegedly fired a loaded handgun six times at the 34-year-old woman, striking her in the hip. He then fled the scene wearing a mask, officials said.

The case was investigated extensively by members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division who were able to place Marshall at the scene of the shooting, the DA's Office said,

Marshall is currently at the Ulster County Jail remanded without bail.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by:

Town of Ulster Police Department

New York State Police

Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.