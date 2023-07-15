Hudson Valley Man Indicted For Homophobic Hate Crime Attack, DA Says

Ulster County resident Shayne Wilber, age 31, of Woodstock, was indicted on Tuesday, July 11, by an Ulster County grand jury for numerous felonies, said the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

Wilber was indicted for:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Menacing,

Assault

Criminal mischief

Hate crime legislation enacted in 2019 allowed for the elevation of charges that would otherwise be considered misdemeanors to prosecution at the felony level, the DA's Office said.

The indictment alleges Wilber, while at an Ulster County bar, began hurling homophobic slurs at the victim upon learning he was gay.

At first, Wilber threw an object at the victim, causing injuries to the victim’s lip. He then proceeded to jump over the bar area and attack the victim, pulling out a box cutter in the process, the DA's Office said.

After finally leaving the bar area, Wilber punched a hole through the door windows, causing at least $500 worth of damage.

Wilber is currently in the Ulster County Jail serving a sentence for violating the terms of his probation, as he was on probation at the time of the offense.

"Hate has no place in Ulster County," said Bureau Chief of Felonies for the DA's Office Paul Derohannesian. "The Ulster County DA’s office will fight for victims who are targeted because of their sexual orientation, or any of the other categories protected by New York’s hate crime statute."

