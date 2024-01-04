Hudson Valley Man Claims $1M After Buying Top-Prize Lottery Ticket

Bedford Hills resident Rene Sandoval Guzman claimed a $1 million prize after purchasing a winning VIP Millions scratch-off game ticket at a Mount Kisco business, the New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The top-prize winning ticket was bought at Henry’s Delicatessen located at 351 Lexington Ave., officials said.

After claiming his prize, Guzman received a one-time lump sum payment of $591,000 once the IRS took their chunk of the winnings.

According to lottery officials, there are still three top prizes remaining on the VIP Millions ticket, in case you're hoping to also win big.

Scratch-off games aren't only benefitting lottery players, though—of the over $4.4 billion generated in total scratch-off sales during the fiscal year 2022-2023, $154,983,517 of it went to Westchester County school districts as Lottery Aid to Education funds, officials said.

