Hudson Valley Man Charges $1K In Goods To Former Friend's Credit Cards

Orange County resident Gustavo W. Gonzalez, age 23 from the town of Monroe was arrested by state police Wednesday, May 17, and charged with grand larceny and identity theft.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, on Tuesday, April 4, state police received a complaint about unauthorized charges on several credit cards. The total amount of the transactions was $1,261.

An investigation revealed that Gonzalez had a falling out with a friend and obtained his credit card information and used those cards to make unauthorized purchases, Nevel said.

Following his arrest, Gonzalez was given an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Monroe Court on Monday, May 22.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.