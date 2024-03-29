Fair 43°

Hudson Valley Man Charged With Waving Gun At Area City Hall Employee

An 89-year-old Hudson Valley man has been charged with menacing after he allegedly waved a gun at a city hall employee while paying his water bill.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
The incident occurred in Dutchess County at the Fishkill City Hall on Wednesday, March 20.

The employee reported the confrontation and Fishkill Police Detectives responded to investigate.

The employee reported an elderly man displayed a handgun while at the clerk's office paying his water bill, police said.

After an investigation detectives identified the man and interviewed him, after the interview, he was arrested and charged with menacing and his handgun was seized, police said.

He was arraigned in town court and released on an appearance ticket for an April court date. 

The court issued an order of protection for the town employee and Town Hall.

Police did not release the name of the man charged. Attempts to reach them were not successful.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

