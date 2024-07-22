Hudson Valley Man Charged With Running Into 2 Police Cars After Home Depot Theft

Orange County resident Clarence Hulzenga, age 48, of Highland, was arrested in the town of Newburgh on Wednesday, July 10 in Newburgh.

According to Lt. Dennis Carpenter of the Newburgh Police, Hulzenga ran from the store after the theft to a pickup truck in the parking lot and, to get away, ran into a town of Newburgh and New York State Police cruisers.

He then fled over medians in the parking lot to an access road behind Adam’s Fairacre Farms, where he lost control of the truck and crashed into a fence, Carpenter said.

Hulzenga then tried to run into the woods but was captured by police.

He was charged with:

Reckless endangerment, two counts

Criminal mischief

Obstructing governmental administration

Unlawful fleeing police, two counts

Petit larceny

Criminal possession of a substance

Police also found Hulzenga had an active warrant for a violent felony, Carpenter said.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail on a $23,000 bail.

