Hudson Valley Man Charged With Making Terroristic Threat

Ulster County resident Marc Whittaker, age 47, of Kingston, was charged on Monday, March 11.

According to Sgt. Collin Reynolds of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, officials notified deputies assigned to the Ulster County Department of Social Services that Whittaker had threatened to blow up the building during a telephone call.

Whittaker was located in the town of Ulster and taken into custody.

He was charged with making a terroristic threat and released to appear in court at a later date.

